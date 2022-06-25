Bennett Says ‘Israel’ Heading into Civil War

Islam Times - The Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett stated, in a televised interview on Friday, that ‘Israel’ is heading into civil war, citing an existential danger in this regard.

Bennett added that Netanyahu must not return to office, considering that the former premier’s remarks may lead to partition.

Finally, Bennett indicated that cancelling the other will prevent forming a new government, adding that four more votes will be in the aftermath.

Zionist Knesset on Wednesday voted in a preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve itself, in preparation for early elections in October.

Criticizing the former premier Benjami Netanyahu’s remarks, Bennett considered that when half of the population considers that the other half stole the state, this would lead to a civil war.