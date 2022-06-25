0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 22:51

Senior Iranian Diplomat: US Not Helpful to Regional Crises

Story Code : 1001162
Senior Iranian Diplomat: US Not Helpful to Regional Crises
The US presence and plans in the West and South Asia have resulted in nothing but destruction and displacement for the people of these regions, Kazzemi Qomi wrote on his twitter page on Saturday.

The US does not seem to have learned lessons from Afghanistan yet, he added.
 
The US seeks to return to the region by making some promises to some countries in the region, Kazzemi Qomi said.
 
Problems, crises, and regional disputes will be resolved through the benevolent and collective participation of regional actors without giving a chance to the US and its affiliated terrorist groups, he stressed.
 
Kazzemi Qomi has traveled to Tajikistan to discuss Afghanistan and regional security issues with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
 
The two sides also discussed the fight against extremism and international terrorism and other topics of mutual interest.
 
In relevant remarks in March, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the regional states are capable of establishing security in the Persian Gulf and the trans-regional forces must leave the region as soon as possible.
 
"We have always maintained that regional countries are responsible for safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf and that foreigners must leave this region at the earliest," Rear Admiral Tangsiri said.
 
"Unity among Muslim countries of the region is indicative of stability of lasting security and regional security is a red line for us,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022