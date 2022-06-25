Senior Iranian Diplomat: US Not Helpful to Regional Crises

Islam Times - Iranian President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazzemi Qomi underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underlined that the US presence is not helpful.



The US does not seem to have learned lessons from Afghanistan yet, he added.

The US seeks to return to the region by making some promises to some countries in the region, Kazzemi Qomi said.

Problems, crises, and regional disputes will be resolved through the benevolent and collective participation of regional actors without giving a chance to the US and its affiliated terrorist groups, he stressed.

Kazzemi Qomi has traveled to Tajikistan to discuss Afghanistan and regional security issues with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The two sides also discussed the fight against extremism and international terrorism and other topics of mutual interest.

In relevant remarks in March, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the regional states are capable of establishing security in the Persian Gulf and the trans-regional forces must leave the region as soon as possible.

"We have always maintained that regional countries are responsible for safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf and that foreigners must leave this region at the earliest," Rear Admiral Tangsiri said.

"Unity among Muslim countries of the region is indicative of stability of lasting security and regional security is a red line for us,” he added.

The US presence and plans in the West and South Asia have resulted in nothing but destruction and displacement for the people of these regions, Kazzemi Qomi wrote on his twitter page on Saturday.