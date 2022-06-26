0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 00:32

Raisi: EU, US Violate Terms of Iran Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 1001166
Raisi: EU, US Violate Terms of Iran Nuclear Deal
In a televised interview on Saturday night, Ebrahim Raisi also dismissed a recent resolution by the IAEA that claimed Iran has had insufficient cooperation over safeguards issues, saying: "We have said many times that this resolution cannot force us to withdraw from our positions."

Raisi was referring to the resolution that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted earlier in June.

The resolution, accusing Iran of failing to fully cooperate on its nuclear program, had been submitted by the US and the three European countries known as E3.

"The resolution against Iran in the Board of Governors and in the midst of the negotiations was a wrong move, the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed fifteen times that there is no deviation in Iran's nuclear activity," he stressed.

The President continued, "During the visit of the EU foreign policy chief to Tehran, the issue of negotiations will be pursued. We do not intend to stop the negotiations, but we will not withdraw from our positions either."

The president said that his administration is simultaneously working on the removal and evading the sanctions.

He added that his administration has already formed a task force headed by First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber to work on evading the sanctions.        
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022