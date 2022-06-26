Raisi: EU, US Violate Terms of Iran Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - Iran's president urged the lifting of sanctions as soon as possible, calling them oppressive, and saying that the US and European countries had violated the terms of the nuclear agreement reached in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a televised interview on Saturday night, Ebrahim Raisi also dismissed a recent resolution by the IAEA that claimed Iran has had insufficient cooperation over safeguards issues, saying: "We have said many times that this resolution cannot force us to withdraw from our positions."Raisi was referring to the resolution that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted earlier in June.The resolution, accusing Iran of failing to fully cooperate on its nuclear program, had been submitted by the US and the three European countries known as E3."The resolution against Iran in the Board of Governors and in the midst of the negotiations was a wrong move, the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed fifteen times that there is no deviation in Iran's nuclear activity," he stressed.The President continued, "During the visit of the EU foreign policy chief to Tehran, the issue of negotiations will be pursued. We do not intend to stop the negotiations, but we will not withdraw from our positions either."The president said that his administration is simultaneously working on the removal and evading the sanctions.He added that his administration has already formed a task force headed by First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber to work on evading the sanctions.