Siren Sounded in US Military Base in Baghdad

Sabereen News Telegram Channel on Saturday evening announced that the sirens sounded inside a military base belonging to US terrorist forces in Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq.No further details have yet been reported on the cause behind sounding the sirens.Earlier, Iraqi media sources reported that sirens sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad following the testing C-RAM missile defense system which frightened residents of areas close to the embassy.Some news sources reported that all entrances to Baghdad Green Zone were closed to protesters following the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections.The US Embassy located in Baghdad's Green Zone often activates defense systems and alarms which cause panic among residents of the residential complexes near the embassy. This issue has been accompanied by protests from various political factions and groups in Iraq since testing of the US defense system in the residential area of Baghdad is 'a provocative act and contrary to international law'.