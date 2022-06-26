0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 01:22

EU Lawmaker: West Provides 'Endless Money' for Ukraine but No Aid to Afghans

Speaking at a European Parliament session on Afghanistan, Mick Wallace lashed out at the West over its unflinching support for Ukraine while turning a blind eye to Afghanistan’s urgent need for food aid.

Wallace, an independent Irish member, blamed the US and the NATO for the multiple crises facing Afghanistan, reminding the West of its two-decades-long occupation of the country.

“I do not want to be going back too many years, but the Taliban did come from the Mujahideen, who were put on their feet by the Americans and the Saudis. And then for the last 20 years, the Americans and NATO destroyed the place. They destroyed the human rights of the people that lived in Afghanistan for 20 years,” he said.

“The Americans spent 300 million a day destroying the place and now we are starving them. The World Food Program could only gather a third of the money that they need to feed the millions they are trying to feed. And neither the European Union nor the Americans are prepared to give them as much money as they want… We can find all the money on the planet to pour arms into Ukraine but we can’t feed the Afghans whose lives we destroyed for 20 years,” he added.

The dire situation in Afghanistan unfolded after the US-led allies pulled out of the country in August last year, paving the way for the Taliban's dramatic comeback. 

Almost ten months since the US-led international coalition beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan and announced a freeze on its assets, the country is grappling with a major humanitarian crisis.

According to aid agencies and human rights watchdogs, children are the worst affected.

Meanwhile, the country has about $9 billion in assets overseas, including the $7 billion frozen in the US.
