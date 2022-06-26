New Nukes: US Military Grants ICBM Contract Worth $12bln to UK

Islam Times - The US Defense Department awarded top British weapons maker BAE Systems a contract worth $12 billion “to support” nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile systems (ICBM).

The work related to the huge contract is expected to be completed by the end of 2040 and will mostly be carried out at the Hill Air Force Base in the Western state of Utah, the Pentagon announced on Friday without elaborating, presstv reported.According to the report, BAE was one of five military contractors bidding for the long-range missile contract.The report comes nearly three months after the Joe Biden administration’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023 – released on March 28 – called for massive investments in nuclear weapons, including the so-called Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) — an intercontinental ballistic missile system.Critics and anti-nuclear activists said at the time that President Biden was using the Russian military operation in neighboring Ukraine to justify the heavy spending on nukes by claiming the need for deterrence.The GBSD, the critics argued, was in motion well before Biden’s 2023 budget proposal, and well before Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, emphasizing that the conflict was being used to engineer justification for a policy that the American president would have already enacted.According to a Pentagon’s summary of the budget proposal, it calls for $34.4 billion to “recapitalize all three legs of the nuclear triad” -- a reference to submarines, bombers and land-based intercontinental missiles, which comprise the US military’s nuclear weapons program.The GBSD would ensure that these missiles remain deployed in American states for another 50 years, local press outlets reported.The budget also calls for $3.6 billion for the GBSD which will replace the aging Minuteman III ICBMs that are located in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. The budget would call for further investments in launch facilities and control centers, test-launch missiles and other infrastructure.However, this is not the only nuclear spending proposed. The budget calls for an additional $16.5 billion for nuclear weapons under the Department of Energy, which brings the total proposed nuclear weapons spending to $50.9 billion.The United States and Russia account for 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.The proposed US investments in nuclear weapons come on top of high budget lines for military spending and law enforcement. Overall, the Biden administration is requesting a whopping $813.3 billion in “national security” spending, an increase of $31 billion compared to the previous year.The huge missile deal with BAE came just two days after the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee passed a proposal to further boost the country’s military budget by $37 billion on top of the record $773 billion proposed by Biden.The US spending on mass-destructive weapons would “reach $1.2 trillion in 2017 dollars” by the time of its completion in 2046, according to a July 9, 2020 report by the New York-based Columbia University’s Center for Nuclear Studies.There has been a “constant push” to change and modernize the country’s nuclear arsenal. Trillions of today’s dollars of government funding have already been poured over decades into projects ranging from the development of new weapon types to pioneering delivery systems.