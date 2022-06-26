0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 01:51

New Rocket Attack Reported on Emirati Gas Company in Iraq

Story Code : 1001172
New Rocket Attack Reported on Emirati Gas Company in Iraq
For the third time, the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district, Sulaimaniyah province in northern Iraq, was targeted by a rocket attack, al-Sumeria news network reported.

Shafaq News also confirmed the attack, citing a security source. Several rockets targeted the Khor Mor gas field and no information has yet been released about the possible damage, the source said.

The Emirati Company’s facility "Dana Gas" is working on the gas field. 

This was the third attack on Dana Gas facility in Iraqi Kurdistan region in the past three days after it was reported on Wednesday tha a Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal county was targeted with rockets.

Also on Friday, the local Iraqi media reported a second rocket attack on the Dana Gas facility.
