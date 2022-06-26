0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 05:08

Norway raises terrorist threat level to ‘extraordinary’

Story Code : 1001179
Norway raises terrorist threat level to ‘extraordinary’

The police have said they consider the attack on the club to be “an extremist Islamist terrorist act.” Investigators are now seeking to assess the level of the suspect’s “ideological motivation” and his potential connections to “other extremists or associated networks,” Berg said. He has also asked people to contact the police if they see something even slightly suspicious.

Terrorist acts similar to the one carried out in downtown Oslo have "potential" to inspire other attackers, the police have warned. The measures have been implemented after a gunman killed two people and injured 21 others outside a popular gay bar in Oslo. The attack took place ahead of the city’s Pride Parade, the highlight of a 10-day LGBTQ+ festival, which was scheduled to start on Saturday but has been canceled.

Police have identified the suspect as Zaniar Matapour, 42, an Iranian-born Norwegian national. The man reportedly has a history of mental disorders and has been known to police for years, Norway’s Dagbladet newspaper has reported, citing court documents it obtained.

Matapour, who arrived in Norway with his family in 1991, was first convicted and then acquitted of complicity in a stabbing as a schoolboy in 1990s, Dagbladet has reported. He was also convicted of "aggravated street violence," it added. In 2015, the police investigated him over possible Islamist links and a year later he was convicted on drug-possession charges. The suspect has been living on disability benefits since 2013, according to the paper.
Tagged
Norway Terrorist Oslo Nightclub Mass Shooting
Comment


Featured Stories
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022