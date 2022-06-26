0
Sunday 26 June 2022

Iran backs full peace, removal of economic blockade against Yemen

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi

"The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need to safeguard Yemen's territorial integrity and national sovereignty and supports a ceasefire that would lead to complete peace and the true lifting of the cruel economic blockade against the [Yemeni] people," Raeisi said in a phone call with Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, on Saturday.

He praised the brave resistance of the Yemeni people against the Saudi-led aggression over the past seven years, saying, "Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid, especially COVID-19 vaccines, to the Yemeni people."

Mashat, for his part, praised Iran's support for the oppressed Yemeni people in international circles and conveying their voice to the world.

The Yemeni official also called for enhanced relations and cooperation with Iran.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
