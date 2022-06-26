North Korea Denounces US 'Aggression' as It Marks War Anniversary

Islam Times - North Korea has condemned “aggression moves” by Washington and Seoul, pledging to take revenge as it marked the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

A number of worker’s organizations held meetings to “vow revenge on the US imperialists,” blaming the US for starting the 1950-1953 Korean War, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday.According to the KCNA report, Pyongyang denounced Washington over what it described as “aggression moves” conducted with South Korea and Japan, saying the US push to deploy “strategic assets” on the South aimed to provoke another war.“Such insolent behavior of the US fans the anger and revenge of the Korean people,” KCNA reported.Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that Seoul and Washington will retain "strong security posture."“We will maintain strong security posture based on South Korea-US alliance and a strong military backed by science and technology,” Yoon wrote on Facebook, marking the war anniversary in Seoul.North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles this year, firing 31 missiles in more than 18 different launch events, including its first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), new missiles, and a short-range missile potentially designed for tactical nuclear weapons.North Korea maintains that its weapons tests are a defensive measure against threats posed by the presence of US forces near its territorial waters and the holding of joint war games with South Korea.KCNA on Thursday released a photo of the North’s top officials in a meeting with a map of what appeared to be the east coast of the Korean peninsula, where South Korea’s nuclear power plants are located.