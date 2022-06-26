0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 14:19

Leader’s Aide: Ties with Israel Creates Distance with Iran

Leader's Aide: Ties with Israel Creates Distance with Iran
“Ties between the Islamic states and the Zionist regime is unacceptable to us, and if any party has relations with the regime, it gets far from us to the (same) degree of (its closeness to Israel),” Velayati told the Persian-language Ettela’at newspaper.
 
Asked about relations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Israel and how the issue can affect Tehran’s ties with its two neighbors, he said that Iran and Azerbaijan have good neighborly ties, but this does not mean that their political agendas are in full accordance.
 
In relevant remarks in April, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Muslim governments that normalization of relations with the Zionists is not the way to help the Palestinians.
 
“Unfortunately, Muslim governments are acting very badly [vis-à-vis Palestine] and are not even willing to talk about the Palestinian issue. Some of them imagine that establishing relations with the Zionists is the way to help Palestine, while this is a big mistake,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, addressing a meeting with a group of university students and representatives of student associations in Tehran ahead of the upcoming International Quds Day.
 
He added that such normalization would bear no fruit even for the Tel Aviv regime, expressing the hope that the Palestinian people would soon regain their territories and liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation.
 
The Leader hailed the “oppressed but powerful” Palestinian people who have been preventing the Palestinian issue from sinking into oblivion through their resistance and sacrifices.
 
 
