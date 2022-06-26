0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 14:40

UK Says Ready to Guarantee $525 Million in Loans to Kyiv

Story Code : 1001238
"The Ukrainian Government fears it could run out of funding by the autumn unless it is given urgent financial help. To help with this pressing need the UK stands ready to provide another $525 million (or ·429 million) in guarantees for World Bank lending later this year," the release said, according to TASS.
 
"The new support announced today brings the total amount of fiscal support including UK loan guarantees to ·1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) and the combined UK economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine to ·1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) this year," it specified.
 
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Afterward, the US, EU, UK, and some other countries said they were imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities.
