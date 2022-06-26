Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed Baghdad-Riyadh relations and some regional issues with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi and his delegation were welcomed on their arrival at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport late on Saturday by the crown prince and other members of the Saudi delegation.

The session was attended by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Trade Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan; and Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari.

The Iraqi delegation included Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, National Intelligence Agency Undersecretary Majid Ali Hussein, Director of the Prime Minister’s Private Office Ahmed Najati, and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Protocol Affairs Hassanein Rashid Al-Sheikh.

It was Al-Kadhimi’s second visit to Saudi Arabia since he took the post of prime minister in May.

