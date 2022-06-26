0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 14:46

Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Story Code : 1001240
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held talks in Jeddah, during which they “exchanged views on a number of issues, which contribute to supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
 
Al-Kadhimi and his delegation were welcomed on their arrival at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport late on Saturday by the crown prince and other members of the Saudi delegation.
 
The session was attended by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Trade Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan; and Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari.
 
The Iraqi delegation included Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, National Intelligence Agency Undersecretary Majid Ali Hussein, Director of the Prime Minister’s Private Office Ahmed Najati, and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Protocol Affairs Hassanein Rashid Al-Sheikh.
 
It was Al-Kadhimi’s second visit to Saudi Arabia since he took the post of prime minister in May.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
26 June 2022
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
26 June 2022
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022