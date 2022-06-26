0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 22:18

President Raisi: Normalization of Relations Will Not Bring Security to Zionist Regime

Story Code : 1001308
President Raisi: Normalization of Relations Will Not Bring Security to Zionist Regime
Raeisi made the remarks in a joint presser with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Sunday.

“During this meeting, we discussed trade and political and economic relations [between the two countries] and decided to boost economic ties. We discussed the rail connection between Shalamcheh [in Iran] and [Iraq’s] Basra [port], which can play a great role in facilitating trade between the two countries. We also discussed facilitation of monetary and banking relations between Iran and Iraq,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of relations between Iran and Iraq and the role played by the two countries in regional developments, Raisi said, “We stood by the people of Iraq when the country was going through dire straits and will continue to stick together. This friendship and relations will never go cold and will promote on a daily basis. There is no doubt that the visit by Mr. Kadhimi’s and his accompanying delegation can be a turning point in development of relations between the two countries.

Reflecting on the efforts made by the Zionist regime’s officials during past years to normalize relations with some Arab states in the region, Iran’s chief executive said, “The effort made by the Zionist regime to normalize relations with regional countries will by no means bring security to this regime.

“We and Iraq emphasize that peace and tranquility in the region depend on all regional officials doing their part, and normalization [of relations] with the [Zionist] regime and presence of foreigners in the region will solve none of the regional people’s problems,” Raisi said.

He said that during his meeting with Kadhimi they discussed the existing relations among regional countries, adding, “We believe that dialog among regional countries can solve regional problems, [but] the presence of foreigners in the region only creates more problems and does not help solve those problems.”

Ceasefire, lifting blockade can solve Yemen conflict: Raisi

The Iranian president also said the two sides underlined the need for establishing a durable ceasefire in Yemen, lifting the economic blockade, and facilitating intra-Yemeni talks as the solutions to the existing problem in the impoverished country.

“Undoubtedly, we consider the continuation of this [Saudi-led] war fruitless and believe that this war has no outcome but the suffering of the people,” Raeisi said, emphasizing that ceasefire can be a “step towards resolving issues in Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has martyred hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Iran, Iraq agree to boost trade ties: Kadhimi

Kadhimi, for his part, said that during his talks with Iranian officials, the two sides discussed bilateral historical, cultural, and religious relations.

The Iraqi premier added that Baghdad attaches great importance to its relations with Tehran on the basis of common interests.

He noted that Iran and Iraq agreed to make further efforts to serve their nations’ interests and boost trade ties.

Kadhimi said Iran and Iraq also agreed to set a timetable to facilitate the huge annual Arbaeen procession.

He added that while Iranian pilgrims have already been able to receive visas at Iraqi airports, it is now possible for them to obtain visas through central crossings.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
26 June 2022
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
26 June 2022
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022