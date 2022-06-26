President Raisi: Normalization of Relations Will Not Bring Security to Zionist Regime

Islam Times - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says normalization of relations with a number of regional Arab countries will not bring security to the Zionist regime of Israel.

Raeisi made the remarks in a joint presser with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Sunday.“During this meeting, we discussed trade and political and economic relations [between the two countries] and decided to boost economic ties. We discussed the rail connection between Shalamcheh [in Iran] and [Iraq’s] Basra [port], which can play a great role in facilitating trade between the two countries. We also discussed facilitation of monetary and banking relations between Iran and Iraq,” he said.Highlighting the importance of relations between Iran and Iraq and the role played by the two countries in regional developments, Raisi said, “We stood by the people of Iraq when the country was going through dire straits and will continue to stick together. This friendship and relations will never go cold and will promote on a daily basis. There is no doubt that the visit by Mr. Kadhimi’s and his accompanying delegation can be a turning point in development of relations between the two countries.Reflecting on the efforts made by the Zionist regime’s officials during past years to normalize relations with some Arab states in the region, Iran’s chief executive said, “The effort made by the Zionist regime to normalize relations with regional countries will by no means bring security to this regime.“We and Iraq emphasize that peace and tranquility in the region depend on all regional officials doing their part, and normalization [of relations] with the [Zionist] regime and presence of foreigners in the region will solve none of the regional people’s problems,” Raisi said.He said that during his meeting with Kadhimi they discussed the existing relations among regional countries, adding, “We believe that dialog among regional countries can solve regional problems, [but] the presence of foreigners in the region only creates more problems and does not help solve those problems.”The Iranian president also said the two sides underlined the need for establishing a durable ceasefire in Yemen, lifting the economic blockade, and facilitating intra-Yemeni talks as the solutions to the existing problem in the impoverished country.“Undoubtedly, we consider the continuation of this [Saudi-led] war fruitless and believe that this war has no outcome but the suffering of the people,” Raeisi said, emphasizing that ceasefire can be a “step towards resolving issues in Yemen.”Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has martyred hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Kadhimi, for his part, said that during his talks with Iranian officials, the two sides discussed bilateral historical, cultural, and religious relations.The Iraqi premier added that Baghdad attaches great importance to its relations with Tehran on the basis of common interests.He noted that Iran and Iraq agreed to make further efforts to serve their nations’ interests and boost trade ties.Kadhimi said Iran and Iraq also agreed to set a timetable to facilitate the huge annual Arbaeen procession.He added that while Iranian pilgrims have already been able to receive visas at Iraqi airports, it is now possible for them to obtain visas through central crossings.