Hamas Chief: Biden Trip’s to West Asia Meant to Obliterate Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has censured US President Joe Biden’s forthcoming visit to the West Asia region, with a trip to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia, stating that the travels are meant to suffocate the Palestinian cause.

“The main purpose of Biden’s Middle East trip next month is to obliterate the Palestinian cause, and expand the influence of the Zionist regime,” Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based movement Hamas, said.He called for greater unity among all ranks of the resistance front in order to prevent any potential infiltration attempt by the Zionists in the region, and end the presence of the Israeli regime in the region.Haniyeh also strongly opposed any attempt to bring the occupying Tel Aviv regime into military coalitions in the region.The Hamas leader warned that impending dangers are much more serious than what is thought, demanding the formation of a more unified front against the Israeli regime and Zionism.He added that the potential dangers facing the occupied Palestinian lands and al-Quds, Israeli plans against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of al-Quds, settlements expansion projects and Judaization of al-Quds, the brutal siege of Gaza and the sufferings of Palestinians living in the 1948 occupied territories are among the reasons which highlight such a necessity.The rise of new currents which would try to serve the interests of the US and the regime of Israel above and beyond normalization, Israel’s frantic attempts to have a presence in military and security alliances to counter Palestinian resistance groups and similar movements in the region, as well as the ongoing Ukraine conflict which will have significant repercussions on the global political arena are other sources of concern, Haniyeh pointed out.Biden will travel to West Asia next month, making stops in Israel, the West Bank, and then Saudi Arabia, where he’ll seek to rebuild relations after vowing to make the kingdom a “pariah.”The president’s travels will have him in the region between July 13 and 16, and he’ll meet with more than a dozen of his counterparts, a senior US administration official said on condition of anonymity.