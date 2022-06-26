0
Sunday 26 June 2022 - 23:27

Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists Positions in South Idlib

Media in Syria reported that Russian helicopters flew over Jabal Al-Akrad in the northern suburbs of Latakia and Jabal al-Zawiya in southern Idlib as well as Sahl al-Ghab in the northwestern suburbs of Hama.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army heavily shelled the positions of terrorists in Felifel, Binin, Safwahn in Jabal al-Zawiya district.

Syrian sources also pointed to the shelling of terrorist positions by the Syrian army on the al-Amighiyeh and al-Fatatra districts in Sahl al-Ghab in the northwestern suburbs of Hama.

At the same time, Syrian sources reported that Russian fighters flew several times at low altitude over border areas between Syria and Turkey and the line between SDF forces and the Syrian army with Turkish-affiliated armed groups and elements known as al-Jaish al-Watani affiliated with Ankara early on Sunday morning.

Russian helicopters also took off from Qamishli Airport and flew on the separating lines between rival groups.

Syrian sources said there was fragile peace on the lines between Turkish army forces and its affiliated elements on the one hand and SDF and Syrian army forces on the suburbs of Hasakah and al-Raqqa on the other hand.

The sources stressed that Turkey's attacks on Syrian border areas have reduced and that only a few mortar shells had been fired into the northwestern suburbs of Hasakah by the Turkish military recently.
