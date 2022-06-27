0
Monday 27 June 2022 - 12:56

37 Migrants Dead at Morocco-Spain Land Border Amid Police Use Of ‘Violence’

Story Code : 1001421
37 Migrants Dead at Morocco-Spain Land Border Amid Police Use Of ‘Violence’
Authorities in Morocco said the migrants died on Friday in a “stampede” after about 2,000 people tried to climb the iron fence that separates Morocco and Melilla, with many of them falling in the attempt.

The videos shared by the Moroccan Association of Human Rights appeared to show dozens of migrants packed into an area next to the border fence, some bleeding and many lying motionless, with Moroccan forces wearing riot gear watching over them in the aftermath of the crossing.

The African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahammat in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday expressed shock at what he termed the "violent and degrading" treatment of the African asylum-seekers attempting to cross the border.

He called for an investigation into the incident while reminding all countries of their “obligations under international law” to treat all migrants with "dignity" and to "prioritize their safety and human rights."

About 140 Moroccan and 49 Spanish security personnel were also injured in the incident, reports said.

Images published by Spanish media showed people lying on the pavement in Melilla, some with bloodied hands and torn clothes.

The International Organization for Migration [IOM] and the United Nations refugee agency [UNHCR] in a statement expressed “profound sadness and concern” over the incident while urging the authorities to “prioritize the safety of migrants and refugees, refrain from the excessive use of force and uphold their human rights.”

“IOM and UNHCR urge all authorities to prioritize the safety of migrants and refugees, refrain from the excessive use of force and uphold their human rights,” the organizations said.

The Spanish Commission for Refugees [CEAR] also criticized what it described as “the indiscriminate use of violence to manage migration and control borders” and said the violence had prevented people who were eligible for international protection from reaching Spain.

Moroccan human rights associations blamed the Spanish-Moroccan migration agreement for the tragedy.

“The deaths and the injured are a tragic symbol of the European policies to externalize the EU’s border, with the complicity of a Southern country, Morocco,” they said in an open letter.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
26 June 2022
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
26 June 2022
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022