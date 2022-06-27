0
Monday 27 June 2022 - 13:56

Several Killed, Hundreds Wounded After Stands Collapse at Colombia Bullfight

Story Code : 1001434
The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos taken during the bullfight show a multi-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.

“We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,” Tolima Gov. José Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. “Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.”

Mayor Juan Carlos Tamayo said 800 spectators were seated in the sections that collapsed.

Late Sunday, Tolima health secretary Martha Palacios said in a press conference that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Palacio said the minor who had died was an 18-month-old baby.

Besides the four dead, another four people were in intensive care and two others recovering from surgery.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.
