Hypocrite US Throws Ball in Iran's Court Again

Islam Times - The hypocritical US government threw the ball in Iran's court again, claiming Tehran has to decide whether it wants to accept a new deal to renew the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the nuclear deal and never left the negotiating table despite the unlawful withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA.Iran initiated the counter-steps in 2019, after observing a year of strategic patience in the face of the US's withdrawal from JCPOA, and its re-introduction of the sanctions that the agreement had lifted.United States presidential administration Joe Biden has worked out a new version of the deal on the Iranian nuclear program, but the final decision remains with Tehran, Biden’s national security aide Jake Sullivan said on June 27."The United States has a straightforward policy towards Iran: we do not intend to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear warhead. In our opinion, the best way to prevent this is through a diplomatic agreement." Sullivan said, speaking at a briefing as part of the G7 summit in the Bavarian castle of Elmau.The diplomat claimed that "the mutual return to the JCPOA is in the interests of the United States and its partners.""The deal is on the table, it is available to Iran. And Iran will have to decide whether it wants to accept it or not."— explained the adviser to the US president.