Fire Engulfs US Air Base in Iraq

Islam Times - The US air base in western Iraq was engulfed by fire on Monday.

Despite several rounds of talks between Baghdad and Washington to terminate the US military presence in Iraq on the one hand and the ratification of the plan to expel all foreign forces from the country, on the other hand, the US is still on the Iraqi soil.The Iraqi news sources reported a tremendous blaze at a US military base in western Iraq.The blaze engulfed the US air base, Ein al-Assad, in the al-Anbar province.As Saberin News reported, during the incident, 30 trailers were fired, which belonged to NATO forces.The US invaded Iraq in 2003 under the pretext of liberating the country from the Ba'athist regime of Saddam.An estimated 151,000 to 1,033,000 Iraqis lost their lives in the first three to five years of the invasion.