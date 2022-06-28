0
Hamas: Health Conditions of One of Four Israeli Military Prisoners Have Deteriorated

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, ‘Abu Obeida’ said that more details will revealed during the upcoming hours.

It is worth noting that Hamas had captured four Israeli soldiers, rejecting to reveal any details about them without forcing the enemy to pay the price.

Hamas has demanded that the Zionist occupation authorities release 50 prisoners who were recaptured after the 2011 swap deal, setting it as a major condition to start the indirect negotiations with the Israeli enemy.
