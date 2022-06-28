Zionist Circles: Biden’s Mideast Visit Aimed at Reassuring ‘Israel’ & Gulf Countries

Islam Times - The Zionist circles indicated that the US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East is aimed at reassuring ‘Israel’ and Gulf countries that they will not be abandoned militarily if they engage in a war with Iran.

The US President will start on July 13 a visit to the Zionist entity, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.Biden will restructure the alliances in the Middle East in order to support ‘Israel’ in case of any war againstThe Israeli analysts considered that the meeting between the Zionist chief of staff and his Saudi counterpart comes in the context of the normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and some Arab countries.The Zionist media indicated that the military meeting prepared for ‘defense’ agreements that enable both sides to confront the Iranian missiles and drones.