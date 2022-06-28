0
Tuesday 28 June 2022 - 03:44

Zionist Circles: Biden’s Mideast Visit Aimed at Reassuring ‘Israel’ & Gulf Countries

Story Code : 1001526
Zionist Circles: Biden’s Mideast Visit Aimed at Reassuring ‘Israel’ & Gulf Countries
The US President will start on July 13 a visit to the Zionist entity, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Biden will restructure the alliances in the Middle East in order to support ‘Israel’ in case of any war against

The Israeli analysts considered that the meeting between the Zionist chief of staff and his Saudi counterpart comes in the context of the normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and some Arab countries.

The Zionist media indicated that the military meeting prepared for ‘defense’ agreements that enable both sides to confront the Iranian missiles and drones.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
26 June 2022
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
26 June 2022
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022