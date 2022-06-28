0
Tuesday 28 June 2022 - 07:01

Saudis Seize 2 Yemeni Fuel Ships

Story Code : 1001574
The two ships were carrying the amounts of 28,959 tons and 28,775 tons of diesel separately.

This action took place despite inspecting the ships and obtaining UN permits, according to Almasira.

Under a ceasefire agreement concluded between the Yemeni National Salvation Government in Sanaa and the UN-led coalition, 18 fuel-carrying ships must be allowed to enter Al Hudaydah port and also two flights were allowed a week from Sanaa airport to the airport.

News media also on Tuesday reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in the country 118 times during the past 24 hours.

The violations include bombarding the houses of Yemeni citizens and the positions of the Yemeni army forces and popular committees.

Flying the coalition's armed reconnaissance aircraft over the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada, Taiz and Marib are among the ceasefire violations made by Saudis.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a large-scale offensive against Yemen, the poorest Arab country, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including UAE, with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime.
