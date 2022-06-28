Israel Fomenting Insecurity in Region, Iran Warns Turkey

Islam Times - In a meeting with the president of Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned of the insecurity caused by the Zionist regime’s activities in the region and in Iran’s neighboring countries.

Amirabdollahian visited Turkey for the first time in his capacity as the foreign minister of Iran and held high-profile talks in Ankara.In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the top Iranian diplomat warned of the Zionist regime’s activities in the region and in Iran’s neighboring states.He said the Israeli presence in the region only provokes seditions and creates insecurity, reaffirming Iran’s support for the cause of Palestine.Inviting Erdogan to visit Tehran for a meeting of the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Cooperation, the foreign minister expressed Iran’s readiness to broaden the economic and trade ties with Turkey.On the talks for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the sanctions on Iran, Amirabdollahian reiterated the Islamic Republic’s resolve to strike a good, reliable and sustainable agreement, which he said will be achievable if the US exercises realism and avoids excessive demands.He also voiced Tehran’s support for a political solution to the crisis in Syria, stressed the need to refrain from any military action, and expressed Iran’s readiness to facilitate the negotiations for the alleviation of security concerns in Syria.For his part, the Turkish leader hailed Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and its push to maintain relations with its neighbors, calling for efforts to attain the goals for trade exchanges between Turkey and Iran.He also expressed hope that the nuclear talks would yield fruitful results.Highlighting the importance that Turkey attaches to the issue of Palestine, al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan emphasized the significance of Islamic unity in this regard.The Turkish president and the Iranian foreign minister further talked about the situation in Iraq, the Astana peace process, the fight against terrorism, and focusing on political solutions to the regional problems.