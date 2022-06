Islam Times - The Zionist media revealed that the occupation entity’s security agencies have been witnessing a dangerous phenomenon as dozens of policemen and border guards have submitted their resignations.

The collective resignation phenomenon is attributed to the long training duration, low wage, heavy burden in face of Palestinians in Al-Quds and West Bank, and price hike in the entity.114 officers resigned in 2021, and the total number of resignations is expected to be around 1000 by the end of 2022.The Israeli media indicated that the resignations have outnumbered the recruitment applications, which pushed the police command to reduce the training duration from seven months to seven weeks.