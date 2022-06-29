China Slams Israeli Regime’s Violations of Palestinian’s Rights

Islam Times - China urged the international community to take urgent and decisive action on the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at a Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said the continued expansion of Israeli settlements "has encroached upon Palestinian land and natural resources, undermines the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination"."We urge Israel to stop its contempt for Resolution 2334, stop all settlement activities, and stop further undermining the foundation for the two-state solution," Zhang asserted.The envoy also denounced the escalation of violence by Israeli forces and settlers that has resulted in several Palestinian casualties, mostly children, in recent months.Zhang said the issue of Palestine is “a litmus test of the international justice and fairness"."What is needed for the time being is urgent and decisive actions, so as to prevent the train of Palestinian-Israeli situation from totally falling off the track."He reiterated his country’s support for peace, justice, human conscience, and fairness."We will firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and will continue to make unremitting efforts for achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East," said Zhang.Israel occupied the West Bank and East al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.Palestinians want the resolution of the conflict with Tel Aviv based on the so-called two-state solution along the pre-1967 boundaries.However, the Israeli officials insist on maintaining the occupation of Palestinian territories.The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement construction activities in the occupied lands.