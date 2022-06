Islam Times - In the wake of the Strong Lebanon Bloc’s meeting with PM-designate, Najib Mikati, MP Gebran Bassil said, “We’ve wished Mikati success in his mission to form a new cabinet, and we emphasized the fact that we expected swift government formation.”

Bassil also said that the meeting had been an occasion to explain to Mikati the reason why the Strong Lebanon bloc did not support his designation to form a government.“We’ve raised this issue with him, but we’ve also overcome this problem in light of the country’s current situation. We have no desire to participate in the government, but we have not yet met as a bloc to confirm the matter,” Bassil concluded.