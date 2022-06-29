North Korea Accuses US, Regional Allies of Seeking to Form ‘Asian NATO’

Islam Times - North Korea has slammed joint US-led war games with Japan and South Korea as a prelude to forming an “Asian version of NATO” and having a “sinister aim” against Pyongyang.

“The scheme for formation of the US-Japan-South Korea military alliance, motivated by Japan’s and South Korea’s kowtowing to the US, is evidently a dangerous prelude to the creation of ‘Asian version of NATO,’” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said in a Wednesday report, accusing Washington of fomenting a new Cold War.“The US is getting hell-bent on the military cooperation with its stooges in disregard of the primary security demand and concern by Asia-pacific countries,” the report said, reacting to recent joint war games by US, South Korean, and Japanese forces, as well as the attendance of leaders from Tokyo and Seoul in the annual summit of the US-led NATO military alliance.The US military conducted joint naval exercises off Okinawa, with the participation of a US aircraft carrier and South Korean destroyers, as well as separate war games with Japan, flying warplanes above waters in the Korean Peninsula.The KCNA report came just hours before Japanese and South Korean leaders were due to take part for the first time in the annual summit of the Western alliance in the Spanish capital of Madrid as observers. Top officials from Tokyo and Seoul are scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit to discuss North Korea, marking the first such trilateral summit since 2017.The military forces of the three countries will further join to carry out combined missile detection and tracking maneuvers – dubbed Pacific Dragon – near the US island of Hawaii in August.The development came shortly after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of setting up a NATO-style military alliance in Asia.KCNA also published on Wednesday an article by a researcher at North Korea’s International Society for Political Research, Kim Hyo-myung, in which he blamed NATO for causing the war in Ukraine while insisting that there are “ominous signs that sooner or later the black waves in the North Atlantic will break the calm in the Pacific.”