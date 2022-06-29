0
Wednesday 29 June 2022 - 12:56

Egypt Court Sentences 10 to Death, 153 to Prison

Story Code : 1001784
The prosecution linked the attacks, which took place in Cairo between 2013 and 2015, to the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Rights group Amnesty International said the mass trial, which included more than 200 defendants, was grossly unfair and called for the sentences to be quashed.

Egypt mounted one of the biggest crackdowns in its modern history on the Brotherhood following the army's 2013 overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The court had referred the defendants to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, to seek approval for a death sentence in January.
