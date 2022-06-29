0
Wednesday 29 June 2022 - 12:58

Over 300,000 Civilians Killed in Syrian Crisis: UN

The civilian deaths report published on Tuesday by the UN Human Rights Office followed what the organization said were rigorous assessment and statistical analysis of the available data on civilian casualties.

According to the report, 306,887 civilians are estimated to have been killed in Syria between March 1, 2011 and March 31, 2021 because of the conflict.

“The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not simply a set of abstract numbers, but represent individual human beings,” said Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The figures released by the UN do not include soldiers and fighters killed in the conflict; their numbers are believed to be in the tens of thousands. The numbers also do not include people who were killed and buried by their families without notifying authorities.

Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy, as a result of which the Daesh and other terrorist groups emerged in the country.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the US and the EU for waging economic terrorism on the country through their unilateral sanctions, holding them responsible for the suffering of the Syrian people, especially now that the country is grappling with a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Damascus has been critical of the United Nations for keeping silent on the destructive role of the US and EU, among other parties supporting terrorism in Syria.
