0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 00:48

Mexico Claims US Can’t Control Its Border

Story Code : 1001878
Mexico Claims US Can’t Control Its Border
Speaking during a Tuesday press briefing – one day after dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor trailer near San Antonio, Texas – Obrador said the deaths were a “tremendous tragedy,” adding that such incidents occur due to poverty and desperation, as well as the chaotic environment along the border.

“It happens because there is trafficking of people and a lack of control, in this case at the Mexican-US border, but also in the US interior,” the president said.

US law enforcement officials told CBS the incident “appears to be the deadliest human smuggling case in modern US history,” after the local authorities in Texas raised the death toll to 51 on Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear how long the group remained in the truck, but police said there were no signs of water or a working air conditioner in the vehicle despite scorching summer temperatures.

Though all the victims have yet to be identified, 39 men and 12 women were among the deceased, including migrants from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. Another 12 adults and four children were taken to hospitals for treatment, all suffering heat-related ailments.

Three suspects have been detained in connection to the deaths, believed to have taken part in the smuggling operation which brought the victims into the US, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] spokesperson.

Obrador went on to say that he would meet with US President Joe Biden on July 12 to discuss the border issue, arguing that the tragedy in Texas is “bitter proof” that solutions are needed.

“We must continue to insist on supporting people so that they do not have to leave their villages to go look for life on the other side of the border,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022