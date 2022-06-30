Illegitimate Sanctions Call into Question Essence of Global Legal System: Putin

Islam Times - Illegitimate sanctions call into question the essence of the global legal system, but Russia invariably upholds the principle of the rule of law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin said in a message of greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF) that the main theme of the event, stressing the importance of the rule of law, was extremely relevant, TASS reported."The use of illegitimate sanctions, defiance of the fundamental principles of respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs and the ruining of strategic stability treaties not only harm relations between countries and peoples, but also call into question the very essence of the global legal system," Putin stated."Russia, as one of the leading world powers, invariably upholds the principle of the rule of law," he stressed. "We consider this as a basic condition for building a fair and multipolar world order based on equitable interaction in the political sphere, security, the economy, science, culture and sports."He expressed the certainty the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum would be keynoted by a high level of organization, and the proposals it would develop "will certainly be in demand for addressing urgent issues of development and strengthening international law."Putin stressed that the SPBILF had become a significant and prestigious platform for professional discussions on a wide range of issues encompassing the history of law and its development in the contemporary world. Putin wished the participants fruitful discussions and continued success.The 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is running from June 29 to July 1 at the Expoforum Exhibition Center.