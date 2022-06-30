0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 01:20

Sayyed Houthi Highlights Achievements in Military Industry, Calls on Yemenis to Rely on Local Production

Story Code : 1001882
Sayyed Houthi Highlights Achievements in Military Industry, Calls on Yemenis to Rely on Local Production
Sayyed Al-Houthi indicated that the Yemeni steadfastness has helped to surpass the hard stages of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, citing the frustration of all the enemy plots.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that the US administration is stirring more troubles and conflicts in the world, which is witnessing more crises.

Sayyed Al-Houthi called on the Yemenis to rely on the local production in order to confront the new economic challenges caused by the world crises, reporting major achievements in the field of military industry.

Yemen had been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition before a UN-brokered truce took into effect on April 2, 2022. Tens of thousands of Yemenis were injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022