Sayyed Houthi Highlights Achievements in Military Industry, Calls on Yemenis to Rely on Local Production

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi addressed the Yemenis upon receiving figures and popular delegations from Hijja province.

Sayyed Al-Houthi indicated that the Yemeni steadfastness has helped to surpass the hard stages of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, citing the frustration of all the enemy plots.Sayyed Al-Houthi added that the US administration is stirring more troubles and conflicts in the world, which is witnessing more crises.Sayyed Al-Houthi called on the Yemenis to rely on the local production in order to confront the new economic challenges caused by the world crises, reporting major achievements in the field of military industry.Yemen had been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition before a UN-brokered truce took into effect on April 2, 2022. Tens of thousands of Yemenis were injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.