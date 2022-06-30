“Israeli” Officer, 2 Settlers Wounded upon Storming Nablus

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance men opened fire at Zionist attackers on Thursday, wounding an “Israeli” military officer and two settlers.

The “Israeli” occupation forces said Palestinian gunmen opened fire on hundreds of settlers who stormed the site overnight on Thursday. The commanding officer of the unit suffered slight injuries.

Last month, a Palestinian teen was martyred and at least 15 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with the “Israeli” military near the shrine, according to Wafa.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said a Palestinian teenager was wounded by live fire and 16 others by rubber bullets in clashes with “Israeli” forces at the site near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.