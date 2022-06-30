Israeli Soldiers Injure 64 Palestinians, including Children, in Nablus

Islam Times - Israeli soldiers injured sixty-four Palestinians on Thursday dawn, including children and an infant, in Nablus, located in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Nablus, said the soldiers shot a young man with a live round in the thigh before the medics rushed him to a hospital in the city, imemc reported.Jibril added that the soldiers shot sixteen Palestinians with rubber-coated steel bullets, including four who were hospitalized for further treatment.PRCS medics also treated forty Palestinians who suffered the severe effects of tear gas inhalation, including four children and an infant who were rushed to Rafidia hospital for further treatment.Jibril stated that five Palestinians suffered burns from Israeli concussion grenades and gas bombs, and two were injured after falling while the soldiers were chasing them.Two Palestinian families had to be evacuated from their homes due to the intensity of the Israeli gas bombs.The Israeli regime army said three Israelis, including a military commander, were injured during exchanges of fire with Palestinian fighters near Prophet Joseph’s Tombs area, in Nablus after the army accompanied hundreds of colonizers into the site.Also on Wednesday night, Israeli soldiers injured twenty-two Palestinians, including children and one infant, who suffered the effects of tear gas inhalation, in Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.Jibril said the medics rushed a family, including four children and an infant, to Rafidia hospital, due to the severe effects of tear gas inhalation.He added that the soldiers also caused twelve other Palestinians to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation and three who suffered burns.The injuries occurred when many army jeeps invaded the eastern area of Nablus city to accompany dozens of colonizers into Prophet Joseph’s Tombs, leading to protests.Some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at the military vehicles, including the armored bulldozers that invaded the city.The Israeli army fired dozens of live rounds, gas bombs, and concussion grenades at the protesters and many surrounding homes, causing injuries among families.