CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media

Islam Times - The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is actively working to recruit Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants detained in prisons and camps controlled by the Kurds in northeastern Syria, in order to send them to Ukraine, the Russian Sputnik News Agency said.

Citing a source, it reported that the Americans are transporting Daesh terrorists to their facilities under the pretext of conducting additional investigations with the possibility of their transfer to Europe."The Kurds have so far handed over several high-ranking leaders and about 90 Daesh fighters to the American side, most of whom are citizens of European Union countries and Iraq, as well as immigrants from Chechnya and the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in China," according to the Sputnik’s source.The source also indicated that they are to be gathered on the territory of the American military base Al-Tanf in Syria.According to a report published by Russia’s Arabic-language RT Arabic television news network, approximately 500 Daesh terrorists and militants from the Caucasus and Central Asian countries are currently undergoing training at the camp to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks against units of the Russian armed forces both inside Syria and in the Eastern European country.A number of captured Daesh terrorists have already confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base in the central Syrian province of Homs on carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network in May 2020, several terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase, the Shaer gas field as well as nearby oil wells.