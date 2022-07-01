0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 02:09

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Prisoner Swap with Ukraine

Story Code : 1002093
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Prisoner Swap with Ukraine
“Yesterday, on June 29, the exchange of 144 for 144 prisoners of war took place. It was organized and carried out on the direct order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces,” Konashenkov said.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the lives, health, and liberation of Russian servicemen and fighters of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, who make up the majority of those returned, is top priority. “Almost all of those liberated are wounded or seriously wounded. They are already receiving all the medical care they need,” he added.

The day before, DPR head Denis Pushilin said that the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine had exchanged 144 for 144 prisoners of war, returning the servicemen to their respective sides. He stressed that the main task was to rescue the fighters who took part in the special liberation operation. According to Pushilin, the enemy turned out to have very valuable servicemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022