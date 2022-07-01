US Imposes Sanctions on 23 Chinese Companies

Islam Times - The US Department of Commerce has targeted 23 other Chinese companies for alleged links to Iran and Russia.

The US Commerce Department this week sanctioned 23 Chinese companies, including five linked to arms sales to Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.Two other Chinese firms already on the department’s export blacklist also provided military goods to Moscow, the department said in a statement.In addition to the five Chinese firms, one company in Uzbekistan was identified as supplying military goods to the Russian military in February. It was the first time the U.S. government identified Chinese companies involved in supporting the Russian military.China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion and says that the U.S. and NATO are to blame for provoking the war. Chinese firms have a mixed record of observing international sanctions placed on Moscow since the fighting began.“The six entities are subject to severe restrictions on access to U.S. technologies and items for having contracted to continue to supply Russian military end users since February 24, 2022, when the current restrictions were put in place,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.