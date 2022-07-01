0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 02:52

China: Ukraine War Takes Heavy Toll on Europe; US Benefits from It

Story Code : 1002102
China: Ukraine War Takes Heavy Toll on Europe; US Benefits from It
“We would like to warn NATO that hyping up the so-called China threat is completely futile,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference.

In a document that defines the alliance’s strategic outlook for the next decade, titled Strategic Concept 2022, NATO said on Wednesday that China’s “stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values.”

NATO’s Strategic Concept 2022 was released during the bloc’s three-day summit, which began on Tuesday and will last through Thursday.

Beijing denounced NATO’s blatant accusations, urging the 30-member bloc to drop its “Cold War mentality.”

“NATO’s so-called new strategy concept document disregards the facts, gives a false account of the true facts, wrongly defines China as posing a strategic challenge and smears China's foreign policy,” Zhao said.

“It opposes China's normal military development and national defense policy, is irresponsible, encourages conflict, and is full of Cold War thinking and ideological prejudice. China is seriously concerned and firmly opposed to this,” he further said, accusing NATO members of repeated “forays into the Asia-Pacific region.”

The Chinese official also urged NATO to stop drawing what he called “ideological lines, stoking political confrontation, or seeking to start a new Cold War”, calling on the US-led bloc to abandon “the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset and stop making enemies.”

Zhao also said NATO had already disrupted Europe and that it should not seek to destabilize Asia and the rest of the world.

US started Ukraine crisis, benefits from it: Beijing

Elsewhere in his comments, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman turned to the nations imposing sanctions on Russia and providing Ukraine with advanced weapons before accusing Washington of benefiting from the conflict.

“The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has taken a heavy toll on Europe politically, economically and socially, while the US benefits from it, with arms dealers popping champagne and American grain and energy industries making exorbitant profits,” Zhao said.

“As the one who started the Ukraine crisis and the biggest factor fueling it, the US needs to reflect on its disreputable role it has played in the Ukraine crisis and stop smearing China,” he further noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022