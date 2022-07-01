0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 14:04

AEOI Chief: PMD Case Once Again Mooted in Talks

Story Code : 1002149
AEOI Chief: PMD Case Once Again Mooted in Talks
Addressing a cultural event in Iran’s central city of Isfahan on Thursday night, Eslami said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] has clearly closed the file on the so-called PMD of Iran’s nuclear program with a description.

Under the nuclear deal, all sanctions against Iran were supposed to be lifted as the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] had confirmed that Tehran is not involved in any suspicious nuclear activities, he added.

“In the most recent negotiations, they have once again raised these PMD issues, whose case had been already closed,” Eslami deplored, referring to the Western obstruction of the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the sanctions on Iran.

What is crystal clear is that the main reason for which the JCPOA came into being cannot be reborn, Iran’s top nuclear official emphasized, saying all of those subjects have already been concluded.

He also expressed hope that the Iranian team of negotiators would be able to rid the country of this problem with strong reasoning and that Iran would take firm steps towards progress and development.

The latest round of talks for the revival of the JCPOA and removal of sanctions on Iran were held in Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The US left the nuclear deal in 2018 and then returned the sanctions that the accord had already lifted.

Since last year, Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks among the JCPOA’s remaining parties to examine the prospect of the deal’s revival.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022