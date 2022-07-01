0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 14:05

With Fear and Concerns, ‘Israel’ Anticipating the Action of the Axis of Resistance

Story Code : 1002150
With Fear and Concerns, ‘Israel’ Anticipating the Action of the Axis of Resistance
The estimation was based on the ongoing political tension within the Zionist entity and the normal sensitivity of the issue of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s transitional government.

The ‘Israeli’ intelligence estimations also mentioned that Hezbollah might flare up the situation along the border amid the confrontation regarding the maritime borders and the attacks attributed to the ‘Israeli’ Air Force against weapons shipments in Syria, according to Bohbot.

The ‘Israeli’ military correspondent further stated that “in certain scenarios, Hamas might unleash the Islamic Jihad’s desire to perform military operations against the Zionist regime. More than any other side, Bohbot says, the Iranians are also looking for a reprisal for the assassinations of the high-level Iranian figures that were attributed to the ‘Israeli’ Mossad.

The Tel Aviv regime’s intelligence establishment estimated that the enemies of ‘Israel’ believe that the transitional government might dare to start a direct confrontation or fighting days in response to a tension along the border of a ‘terrorist’ attach inside the occupied territories. Hence, ‘Israeli’ security sources suggested in close conversations that the ‘Israeli’ occupation military is preparing for every possible scenario.

Bohbot also said that the ‘Israeli’ military chief of staff’s warnings about developing the ‘Israeli’ army’s capabilities in the past years, especially on the northern front, are based on field information. Nevertheless, according to Zionist security estimations, it is highly likely that ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ entity might reach a US-mediated agreement on the maritime border line within two weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022