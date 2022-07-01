0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 14:24

China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran

As the initiator of the Iranian nuclear crisis, Washington should correct its mistakes and respond to Tehran's concerns, Al Jazeera quoted the Chinese foreign ministry as saying.

Beijing has repeatedly blamed the United States for the current situation over Iran's nuclear program and called on Washington to make the necessary political decisions as soon as possible.

Talks on lifting the sanctions ended Wednesday evening in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson claimed later Wednesday that the talks concluded, asserting, "While we are very grateful to the EU for its efforts, we are disappointed that Iran has, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU's initiative and therefore that no progress was made," CNN reported.

Rejecting the US allegations, Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, said that the Doha talks on discussing remaining disputes over JCPOA have not failed and the negotiations will continue.

The US government has repeatedly tried to accuse the other parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.
