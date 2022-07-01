Iraq’s Hash al-Sha’abi Force Arrest Speicher Garrison Butcher

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces managed to arrest one of the main perpetrators of Camp Speicher massacre in Iraq on Friday.

After more than eight years since the horrific crime of Iraqi Speicher crimes in June 2014, the General Directorate of Security of Al-Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Friday in a statement the arrest of a person named "Zargham Abu Haidar" who played a key role in this crime.He admitted during interrogation process that he has murdered 600 of Speicher victims. There were still videos of Speicher’s crime on his cell phone proving his involvement in the killings.The ISIL terrorist also gave the address of some of Speicher’s mass graves to al-Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, which have not yet been discovered.Speicher’s crime at the hands of ISIL terrorists on June 14, 2014 is considered one of the most horrific scenes of ISIL presence in Iraq, which is unlikely to be erased from the memory of the Iraqi people for years.