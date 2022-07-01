Raisi: West Not Committed To ’Requirements of Serious, Real Negotiation’

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi denounced the West's refusal to abandon its constant accusations against Iran amid ongoing negotiations about potential restoration of the Islamic Republic's 2015 agreement with world countries.

The United States left the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], in 2018. It then returned the sanctions that the accord had lifted.

Since last year, Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks among the JCPOA’s remaining parties to examine the prospect of the deal’s revival.

Raisi’s remarks came right after the Qatari capital of Doha finished hosting two days of follow-up negotiations.

The Western side has almost never either stopped or toned down its unconstructive claims against the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear energy program and the quality of the country's cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear agency.

The latest of the accusations came on Thursday as the United Nations Security Council met to discuss the latest report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of the Council's Resolution 2231 that endorses the 2015 nuclear deal.

Richard Mills, deputy US ambassador to the UN, told the meeting, "Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal, end the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting."

EU Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog said, "I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line." "My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the [agreement] is now."

Raisi reminded that the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has, on many occasions, verified the peaceful and transparent nature of Iran's nuclear work, saying the West's continued way of leveling accusations against Iran during the negotiations showed that they were trying to abuse "the negotiation process towards realizing their political goals."

"A sustainable agreement," he said, "entails removal of the oppressive and illegal sanctions and [the West's] unconditional abandonment of its baseless and unfounded accusations."

The Qatari official, for his part, said Doha backed Tehran's position of seeking to restore its rights and enable advancement of the talks.

"The West's accusation campaign against Iran amid the talks bespeaks their non-commitment to the requirements of serious and real negotiation," Raisi told Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a telephone conversation on Thursday.