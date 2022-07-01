0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 21:13

Gantz Orders Investigation of Leaks from Military Establishment

Story Code : 1002215
Gantz Orders Investigation of Leaks from Military Establishment
Gantz stated that the leaks "violate ‘Israel's’ ambiguity policy."
 
The order for an investigation comes after KAN reported that footage of a recent cyberattack on Iranian steel plants was shown to the ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi on Thursday and after Yediot Aharonot reported earlier this week that the Mossad and the ‘Israeli’ Military Intelligence were at odds on a potential nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.
 
Security leaks have been occurring to the Zionist military establishment for quite some time, though they don't happen often.
