0
Friday 1 July 2022 - 21:16

Iraq Prepared to Host Iranian-Saudi Talks

Story Code : 1002216
Iraq Prepared to Host Iranian-Saudi Talks
In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday night, Hussein voiced the Iraqi government’s readiness to prepare the ground for the restart of political negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad.
 
He also expressed hope that the talks between Tehran and Riyadh would result in “positive developments” and the re-establishment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two major countries in the region.
 
Hussein further expressed Baghdad’s readiness to assist with the issues relating to the Hajj pilgrimage.
 
For his part, Amir Abdollahian praised the Iraqi officials for their efforts to facilitate the visits that Iranian pilgrims make to Saudi Arabia in this year’s Hajj season.
 
He also called on the Iraqi government to pursue the remaining affairs relating to the Hajj pilgrimage.
 
The two senior diplomats also talked about the expansion of relations between Iran and Iraq and the latest regional developments.
 
In a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minster Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on June 26, Amir Abdollahian expressed gratitude to Iraq for strengthening dialogue and for its constructive role in the regional equations and mediation in the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, welcoming plans for the reopening of embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.
 
Baghdad has so far played host to several rounds of talks between the Iranian and Saudi representatives.
 
Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured following the January 2016 execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran afterwards, responding to attacks by angry protesters on its embassy in the Iranian capital.
 
Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen as well as the death of hundreds of Iranian Hajj pilgrims in a deadly crush in Saudi Arabia’s Mina in September 2015 had prepared the ground for the deterioration of tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022