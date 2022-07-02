Footage Shows Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Couple, Leave their Infants Wailing in Car

Islam Times - In yet another indication of Israeli brutality against Palestinians, footage has emerged showing the occupation forces having left the infants of a Palestinian couple helplessly weeping in their car after arresting their parents on their way to their home in the south of the occupied al-Quds.

The Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported that the incident took place late on Wednesday as the couple were driving home in the Sur Baher neighborhood of al-Quds.The agency quoted an eyewitness who filmed what happened as saying that the occupation forces stopped the couple's vehicle and then forced them to get out of their car “while leaving their two infants inside the vehicle alone, without caring for them despite the intense crying.”Ma'an said the Israeli force had arrested the couple on the pretext that "the woman carried a West Bank ID and did not have a permit to enter al-Quds."Earlier in the week, a notable child rights’ organization said in a report that as many as 15 Palestinian children have been martyred so far in 2022 at the hands of the Israeli forces.The Geneva-based Defense for Children International’s Palestine Chapter (DCI-P) said the occupying regime had been intensifying its aggression against the minors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of the West Bank, and the holy occupied city of al-Quds since the start of the year.The fatalities, as the child rights’ organization said, included five children, whom the occupying regime’s forces have slain in the Palestinian city of Jenin, which is located in the northern part of the West Bank. So far this year, the regime has also arrested 17 Palestinian children during raids on their homes in Jenin, and injured at least six other Palestinian minors.Sixteen Palestinian children have, meanwhile, been rendered homeless following the forces’ demolition of their homes across Jenin.