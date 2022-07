Islam Times - New Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described ties between the Zionist entity and the United States as unbreakable.

Lapid was responding to US President Joe Biden’s tweet in which he congratulated the new Israeli PM on his position and expressed the strong ties within the two sides.“Thank you, Mr. President. The ties between Israel and the United States are unbreakable. They are based on deep foundations of shared values and a common vision for the future,” Lapid’s tweet read.“I look forward to welcoming you to Israel and strengthening the unique alliance between the U.S. and Israel.”