Two civilians injured in Israeli missile attack on Syrian port city

This picture shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike against some targets in the vicinity of the western Syrian town of al-Hamidiyah on July 2, 2022.

Islam Times - At least two civilians were injured following Israel’s missile attacks on Saturday in Syria’s western port city of Tartus.

Meanwhile, a military source said that Syrian air defenses were able to bring down most of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes from the direction of Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.The strike “led to the injury of two civilians, including a woman, and some material damage,” the source said.The development came less than a month after the Israeli military aircraft carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some points south of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.SANA reported that Syrian air defenses brought down most of Israeli projectiles during the June 10 attack. The strike caused one civilian injury as well as material damages.Last May, Syria urged the United Nations and the Security Council to issue a "clear" condemnation of the Israeli regime's recurrent airstrikes on the Arab country's territory.In a letter to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the country hoped the two bodies would "adopt a clear position on the Israeli attacks on Syrian sovereignty".Such unequivocal position, the letter added, should be "away from politicized considerations and calculations that contradict the well-established and clear legal and political positions of the United Nations and its bodies."The ministry also urged the UN to demand that the Israeli aggressor abide by the relevant Security Council resolutions and to immediately and unconditionally stop threatening regional and international peace and security.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.