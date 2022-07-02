0
Saturday 2 July 2022 - 10:04

Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria

Story Code : 1002305
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein's shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala.

The Bahraini Shias, who are already banned from visiting the holy shrine of Imam Reza and other religious places in Iran, can no longer travel to Iraq and Syria neither by land nor by air.

According to reports, a group of Iraqi Shias gathered in protest against the Al Khalifah regime’s decision and demanded the lifting of restrictions for Bahraini Shias.

More than 100,000 Bahrainis visit Iraq's holy shrines every year, apart from those in Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh-century martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hossein.

The regime has long been criticized by global rights groups for its abysmal human rights record, and brutal suppression and killing of pro-democracy activists.

The country has seen regular demonstrations since the popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The majority of the population in Bahrain are in favor of the Al Khalifah regime relinquishing power and allowing the establishment of a just and broad-based system representing all Bahrainis.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.

In June 2016, the Bahraini regime revoked the citizenship of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, a leading pro-democracy Bahraini cleric, prompting protests and sit-ins across the country.

Bahrain is one of the Arab states that signed US-brokered normalization deals with the Israeli regime, which Iran and other Muslim countries termed a “humiliating act”.
